May 12 Estoril coach Marco Silva quit on Monday after three memorable seasons in which he led them out of the second division, into Europe for the first time and equalled their best finish in the Portuguese league.

"Life is made up on many cycles and I understood that my cycle at Estoril ended this season," he told the club website (www.estorilpraia.pt).

"These moments have to be faced as a matter of course and be looked at as evolution, rather than simply as switching from one project to another."

The 36-year-old, who finished his playing career at the club, took over as coach early in the 2011/12 season and won promotion to the top flight at the first attempt.

His impressive run continued last season when Estoril finished fifth in the league to qualify for the Europa League, their first appearance in European competition.

This season, they went one better and finished fourth, equalling their previous best in 1947/48, and ending Porto's five-and-a-half year unbeaten home league record in the process.

They completed their season with an impressive 1-0 win at Sporting on Sunday. (Writing By Brian Homewood, editing by Mark Meadows)