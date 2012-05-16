LISBON May 16 Portugal full back Miguel Lopes, a surprise pick for Euro 2012, said it was the happiest day of his life when coach Paulo Bento called him up even though it forced him to scrap his wedding plans.

"I had to talk to a lot of people, but they understood why I had to cancel the wedding and gave me a lot of support, another day will come," Lopes, 25, told reporters on Wednesday.

He did not specify if his wife-to-be was one of the people who understood his decision, but admitted the first thing he did after hearing about the call-up was to kiss his fiancee Monica Pina.

"This is the happiest day of my life," the Braga player said.

Lopes's wedding had been scheduled for the same day as Portugal's pre-tournament friendly against Macedonia on May 26.

The versatile defender, who can play at right and left back, showed up with a smile wearing his Portugal kit, proudly answering reporters' questions after his first training session with the national team.

He said his playing style resembled that of Barcelona's Dani Alves and Inter Milan's Maicon.

"I really like how Dani Alves and Maicon play, I feel that my game is a bit like theirs. They are my two role models and I have the motivation to get to their level one day," Lopes said. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Andrei Khalip and Ed Osmond)