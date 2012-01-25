LISBON Jan 25 Former Portugal and Benfica striker Eusebio, considered one of the best players of all time, turned 70 on Wednesday and said he could celebrate with a glass of wine after recovering from a recent health scare.

"I never thought I would make it to 70, but thank God here I am and I hope to spend many more years in shape," Eusebio, who has recovered from a bout of pneumonia that required a stay in hospital at the end of last year, told Portuguese daily Diario de Noticias.

Nicknamed the 'black panther' for his speed and the fear he instilled in his opponents, Mozambique-born Eusebio helped Benfica reach four European Cup finals, the last in 1968 when they lost in extra time to Manchester United. Benfica won the showpiece in 1961 and 1962.

His international fame peaked during the 1966 England World Cup, when Portugal finished third and Eusebio was top scorer.

He said he had recovered well from pneumonia.

"My health is impeccable now. I am happy because I did some exams two weeks ago and my doctor told me that I could even have a glass of wine now and then, as long as I don't abuse it," he said in an interview with TVI television.

Eusebio retired in 1975, wrapping up a career that included 64 caps and 41 international goals and an emotional Wembley appearance against England in the semi-finals of the 1966 World Cup when Portugal lost despite Eusebio's lone goal. "That tournament was my best moment ever," he said on Wednesday.

The athletic Eusebio crafted explosive runs down the flanks and was clever in finding space to shoot from outside the box, fusing power with tremendous pace.

"I wish that Benfica were crowned champion this year, I am proud to reach this age and that would be the best gift I could have," Eusebio said of Portuguese Premier League leaders Benfica. (Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Justin Palmer)