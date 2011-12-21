LISBON Dec 21 Former Benfica and Portugal striker Eusebio was admitted to hospital on Wednesday diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia, the Portuguese club said in a statement.

Eusebio, who turns 70 in January, still has strong links with Benfica and is a national icon in Portugal.

"Benfica wishes that the 'black panther' gets well soon," the club wrote in a statement, referring to Eusebio by his nickname.

The Mozambique-born forward helped Benfica reach four European Cup finals, the last in 1968 when they lost in extra-time to Manchester United. Benfica won the trophy in 1961 and 1962.

Eusebio retired in 1975, wrapping up a career that included 64 caps and 41 international goals and an emotional Wembley appearance against England in the semi-finals of the 1966 World Cup, where he was top scorer.

"Eusebio's condition is stable and in a good mood but his recovery might take a few days," said Jose Roquette, the clinical director of the Luz Hospital, quoted by the Lisbon club. (Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Alison Wildey)