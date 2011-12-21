LISBON Dec 21 Former Benfica and Portugal striker Eusebio
was admitted to hospital on Wednesday diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia, the
Portuguese club said in a statement.
Eusebio, who turns 70 in January, still has strong links with Benfica and is
a national icon in Portugal.
"Benfica wishes that the 'black panther' gets well soon," the club wrote in
a statement, referring to Eusebio by his nickname.
The Mozambique-born forward helped Benfica reach four European Cup finals,
the last in 1968 when they lost in extra-time to Manchester United. Benfica won
the trophy in 1961 and 1962.
Eusebio retired in 1975, wrapping up a career that included 64 caps and 41
international goals and an emotional Wembley appearance against England in the
semi-finals of the 1966 World Cup, where he was top scorer.
"Eusebio's condition is stable and in a good mood but his recovery might
take a few days," said Jose Roquette, the clinical director of the Luz Hospital,
quoted by the Lisbon club.
(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Alison Wildey)