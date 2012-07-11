LISBON, July 11 Former Portugal and Benfica
great Eusebio, who suffered a stroke during his stay in Poland
to watch Euro 2012, was discharged from a Lisbon hospital on
Wednesday, the hospital said.
Eusebio, 70, was admitted to Lisbon's Luz hospital two weeks
ago after arriving on a medical flight from Poland.
"Eusebio left the hospital this afternoon, feeling good and
out to have a meal," Luz hospital spokesman, Joao Paulo Gama,
told Reuters. "He will be doing physiotherapy at home".
Eusebio, Portugal's football ambassador, has been admitted
to hospital four times since December. He has been suffering
from hypertension.
Nicknamed the 'black panther', Eusebio grabbed international
headlines during the 1966 World Cup in England when Portugal
finished third. He also helped his Portuguese club side Benfica
reach four European Cup finals in the 1960s.
(Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; editing by Ken Ferris)