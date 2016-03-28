Soccer-Iraq coach Shenaishil sacked after World Cup failure
April 11 Iraq's Radhi Shenaishil became the third coaching casualty of Asian World Cup qualifying Group B when he was sacked late on Monday.
March 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Portuguese championship matches on Monday Friday, April 1 (GMT) Benfica v Braga (1930) Saturday, April 2 (GMT) FC Arouca v Academica (1515) Maritimo v Nacional (1730) Vitoria Guimaraes v Boavista (1945) Sunday, April 3 (GMT) Uniao Madeira v Vitoria Setubal (1500) Estoril v Pacos de Ferreira (1600) Moreirense v Rio Ave (1815) Monday, April 4 (GMT) Porto v CD Tondela (1800) Belenenses v Sporting (2000)
April 11 Iraq's Radhi Shenaishil became the third coaching casualty of Asian World Cup qualifying Group B when he was sacked late on Monday.
* Sevilla coach Sampaoli appears set to take over (Adds detail, background)