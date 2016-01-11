Soccer-Iraq coach Shenaishil sacked after World Cup failure
April 11 Iraq's Radhi Shenaishil became the third coaching casualty of Asian World Cup qualifying Group B when he was sacked late on Monday.
Jan 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Portuguese championship matches on Monday Friday, January 15 (GMT) Sporting v CD Tondela (2030) Saturday, January 16 (GMT) Academica v Pacos de Ferreira (1615) Maritimo v Uniao Madeira (1830) Estoril v Benfica (2045) Sunday, January 17 (GMT) FC Arouca v Moreirense (1600) Rio Ave v Belenenses (1600) Nacional v Braga (1815) Vitoria Guimaraes v Porto (2030) Monday, January 18 (GMT) Boavista v Vitoria Setubal (2000)
April 11 Iraq's Radhi Shenaishil became the third coaching casualty of Asian World Cup qualifying Group B when he was sacked late on Monday.
* Sevilla coach Sampaoli appears set to take over (Adds detail, background)