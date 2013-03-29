Soccer-McAuley closing in on new West Brom deal
March 3 West Bromwich Albion are likely to hand the Premier League's oldest outfield player Gareth McAuley a new contract, manager Tony Pulis said ahead of Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace.
March 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Portuguese championship matches on Friday Friday, March 29 (GMT) FC Pacos de Ferreira v Gil Vicente (2000) Saturday, March 30 (GMT) Moreirense v Estoril (1600) Beira Mar v SC Olhanense (1600) Vitoria Setubal v Maritimo (1600) Academica v Porto (1815) Benfica v Rio Ave (2030) Monday, April 1 (GMT) Nacional Madeira v Vitoria Guimaraes (1715) Braga v Sporting (1930)
LONDON, March 3 Mid-table West Ham United host runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea at London Stadium on Monday. We look at five memorable clashes between them.
March 3 Striker Fernando Torres has been released from hospital, his club Atletico Madrid said on Friday, after sustaining a head injury during Thursday's 1-1 draw at Deportivo La Coruna.