UPDATE 1-Soccer-Yu header boosts China's slim World Cup hopes
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Portuguese championship matches on Monday Friday, February 27 (GMT) Vitoria Guimaraes v Maritimo (2030) Saturday, February 28 (GMT) Nacional v Vitoria Setubal (1600) Gil Vicente v Boavista (1600) Benfica v Estoril (1700) Rio Ave v Braga (2030) Sunday, March 1 (GMT) Academica v Arouca (1600) Penafiel v Moreirense (1600) Porto v Sporting (1915) Monday, March 2 (GMT) Belenenses v Pacos de Ferreira (2000)
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.