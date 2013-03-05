Soccer-Afellay signs new two-year deal with Stoke
March 2 Midfielder Ibrahim Afellay has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Stoke City till 2019, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Portuguese championship matches on Tuesday Friday, March 8 (GMT) Porto v Estoril (2000) Saturday, March 9 (GMT) Braga v Maritimo (1800) Academica v Sporting (2015) Sunday, March 10 (GMT) Nacional Madeira v Rio Ave (1600) Moreirense v SC Olhanense (1600) FC Pacos de Ferreira v Beira Mar (1800) Benfica v Gil Vicente (2015) Monday, March 11 (GMT) Vitoria Setubal v Vitoria Guimaraes (2000)
March 2 Midfielder Ibrahim Afellay has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Stoke City till 2019, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
March 2 Arsene Wenger has played down speculation linking him with a move to Spanish champions Barcelona at the end of the season, saying his first preference would be to extend his stay at Arsenal.
March 2 Former Celtic defender Tommy Gemmell has died the age of 73, a few months shy of the 50th anniversary of the 1967 European Cup final against Inter Milan in which he scored the equaliser, helping the Scottish club to a famous 2-1 victory.