UPDATE 1-Soccer-Spain ease to 4-1 victory over Israel to stay top of group
March 24 Diego Costa was among the scorers as Spain strolled to a 4-1 win at home to Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Friday to stay top of Group G.
Aug 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Portuguese championship matches on Friday Saturday, August 29 (GMT) Vitoria Setubal v Rio Ave (1515) Porto v Estoril (1730) Benfica v Moreirense (1945) Sunday, August 30 (GMT) CD Tondela v Nacional (1500) Pacos de Ferreira v FC Arouca (1600) Braga v Boavista (1600) Academica v Sporting (1815) Monday, August 31 (GMT) Belenenses v Maritimo (1800) Uniao Madeira v Vitoria Guimaraes (2000)
ZAGREB, March 24 Croatia stayed top of World Cup qualifying Group I after a superb first-half goal by striker Nikola Kalinic gave them a 1-0 home win over Ukraine in an action-packed game on Friday.