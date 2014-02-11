Feb 11 Benfica swept aside neighbours Sporting to win 2-0 and extend their lead at the top of the Portuguese league in a match which was only given the go-ahead on Tuesday morning.

Benfica, who last won the title in 2009, now have 43 points from 18 games, four ahead of title holders Porto with Sporting a further point back in third.

Tuesday's game was originally scheduled for Sunday evening but was called off when high winds damaged the roof at the Stadium of Light, causing debris to fall off.

The stadium was full at the time and the crowd had to be evacuated as glass fell from the roof of the stadium which will host this season's Champions League final in May.

After being repaired, the ground was declared safe at a meeting between local authorities, safety officials, both clubs and the league on Tuesday morning.

Benfica took control from the start and deservedly went ahead when Nicolas Gaitan headed in a Maxi Pereira cross in the 27th minute.

Gaitan's fellow Argentine Enzo Perez fired home the second in the 76th to finish off a Sporting side who barely got a sniff of goal.

"We were the better team over the 90 minutes," said Benfica coach Jorge Jesus. "It was a very disciplined and consistent display. We beat strong opponents who today did not have many chances." (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris) )