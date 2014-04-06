April 6 Colombia forward Jackson Martinez continued his impressive scoring run with two more goals to help Portuguese league title holders Porto beat Academica Coimbra 3-1 on Sunday.

Martinez, the league's leading scorer, took his tally to 18 goals as third-placed Porto, champions for the past three seasons, romped home with three first-half goals.

Porto went ahead when Nabil Ghilas broke down the right and chipped the ball over Academica goalkeeper Ricardo to Martinez who headed into an empty net in the fourth minute.

The same two players combined for the second goal with Algerian Ghilas playing a one-two with Martinez before lobbing the ball over Ricardo.

Martinez then converted a penalty five minutes before halftime after his compatriot Juan Quintana was fouled by Makelele. Marcos Paulo pulled one back with a long-range shot early in the second half.

Porto, who have 52 points from 26 games, stayed eight behind second-placed Sporting who won 3-1 at Pacos de Ferreira on Saturday. Leaders Benfica (64 points) host Rio Ave on Monday.

Nacional coach Manuel Machado fumed at the referee after the Madeira-based side, on course for a Europa League place, lost 3-0 at Vitoria Setubal.

Rafael Martins scored twice, including a second-minute penalty, and Ricardo Horta completed the scoring while fifth-placed Nacional had Daniel Candeais sent off in the 75th minute.

"There was a group of mistakes, which started with after 30 seconds with a dubious penalty," said Machado.

"There was a group of mistakes, which started with after 30 seconds with a dubious penalty," said Machado.

"I'm not saying exactly what I think but only what I'm allowed to say within the limits of the politically correct to avoid being sanctioned."