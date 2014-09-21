LISBON, Sept 22 Titleholders Benfica scored three times in the last half hour as they came from behind to beat Moreirense 3-1 and stay top of the Primeira Liga in Portugal on Sunday.

Joao Pedro stunned the Estadio da Luz when he got in front of a sleepy defence to head past Brazil goalkeeper Julio Cesar, making his Benfica debut, in the 16th minute to put Moreirense ahead.

Benfica's fightback came after the visitors had Marcelo Oliveira sent off for a second bookable offence in the 58th minute.

Eliseu equalised in the 69th minute when he unleashed a diagonal left foot shot which flew into the far corner of the net from 35 metres before goals from Maxi Pereira and Lima, who converted a penalty, sealed a fourth win in five games.

Benfica have 13 points, two ahead of Vitoria Guimaraes, who drew 1-1 with Pacos de Ferreira on Friday, and Porto.

Porto, playing for more than an hour with 10 men, were held to a goalless draw by neighbours Boavista in a match which kicked off one hour late following a torrential downpour at the Dragao.

Porto defender Maicon was sent off for a late tackle from behind near the touchline in the 23rd minute, a decision which brought a furious reaction from the Porto bench including coach Julen Lopetegui.

Sporting Lisbon eased the pressure on new coach Marco Silva when they thrashed Gil Vincente 4-0 away with former Manchester United forward Nani among the scorers.

Andrien Silva opened the scoring with a 25-metre shot after nine minutes and Nani was on target two minutes later. Algeria forward Islam Slimani and Peruvian Andre Carillo added two more goals in the second half.