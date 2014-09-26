LISBON, Sept 26 An unfortunate own goal by Mouhamadou-Naby Sarr rescued Porto's unbeaten record this season as they grabbed a 1-1 draw at Sporting Lisbon in Friday's Classico.

The Sporting defender attempted to intercept Danilo's cross but stabbed the ball into his own net to gift Porto their goal in the 56th minute at the Alvalade stadium.

Sporting had taken a second-minute lead when Jonathan Silva met Andre Carillo's cross to head home.

Sporting were unlucky not to grab a winner when Diego Capel smashed a spectacular 25-metre volley against the underside of the crossbar in an end-to-end second half.

Porto, under new coach Julen Lopetegui, are unbeaten in nine matches in all competitions this season.

Champions Benfica lead the Primeira Liga with 13 points, one ahead of Porto with Sporting on 10.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Bernel Editing by Ed Osmond) (Reporting by Brian Homewood)