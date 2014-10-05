LISBON Oct 5 Titleholders Benfica scored four goals in the last 15 minutes to beat Arouca 4-0 on Sunday and stay four points clear at the top of the Primeira Liga.

Rank outsiders Arouca held out courageously until Anderson Talisca exchanged passes with fellow Brazilian Derley to break the deadlock in the 75th minute.

Derley tapped in the second five-minutes later before Liberia-born Dutchman Ola John set up further goals for Eduardo Salvio and Jonas.

"It was a very cruel result, but that's football," said Arouca coach Pedro Emanuel. "We had chances to score in both halves. Their individual quality made the difference and they ended up scoring. Their substitutions unbalanced the game."

Despite having to rebuild their side after selling the core of the team which won a domestic treble last season, Benfica lead the table with 19 points from seven games, four clear of Porto who beat Sporting Braga 2-1.

Colombia midfielder Juan Quintero scored the winner just before the hour to overcame Braga, who had fought their way back into the game when Ze Luis pounced on a defensive blunder to cancel out Dutchman Bruno Martins Indi's opener for Porto. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Pritha Sarkar)