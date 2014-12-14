LISBON Dec 14 Brazilian forward Lima scored two opportunist goals to give champions Benfica a 2-0 away win over Porto in the first Portuguese Classico of the season on Sunday.

The Eagles claimed their first away win over their great rivals in the league for seven years in a match which featured only one Portuguese player, Benfica's Andre Almeida, at kickoff.

The Primeira Liga leaders went ahead against the run of play in the 36th minute when the Porto defence was caught out by a long thrown-in and the ball bounced in front of Lima who bundled it over the line from six metres.

Benfica extended their lead just before the hour when Porto goalkeeper Fabiano failed to hold Anderson Talisca's low shot and Lima snapped up the rebound.

Porto dominated the opening half hour and Hector Herrera should have put them in front but shot wide from close range following a break down the left.

The hosts were frustrated again on the half hour when Benfica goalkeeper Julio Cesar made a superb stop to deny Jackson Martinez.

Martinez's unhappy evening continued after the second Benfica goal.

The Colombia forward had a goal disallowed for offside and then headed against the crossbar from close range when it looked easier to score.

Benfica continued their recent dominance over Porto, having knocked them out of both the Portuguese Cup and League Cup last season on their way to a domestic treble.

The win took Benfica, who have 34 points from 13 games, six clear of Porto and Vitoria Guimaraes, who drew 0-0 with Rio Ave.

Fredy Montero scored a last minute equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw for Sporting Lisbon at home to Moreirense as they stayed a modest fifth with 24 points. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Alan Baldwin)