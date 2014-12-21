LISBON Dec 21 Coach Jorge Jesus said impatient Benfica fans were making his players nervous after the leaders struggled to a 1-0 win over bottom club Gil Vicente on Sunday.

Nicolas Gaitan scored the only goal on the half hour, firing into an empty net after Maxi Pereira's shot hit the post, to keep Benfica six points clear of Porto at the top of the Primeira Liga after 14 matches.

Pereira appeared to be offside as he ran on to Ola John's pass before chipping the ball over goalkeeper Adriano Facchini.

The supporters clearly expected more from Benfica as they toiled against the only team yet to win a league game this season.

"The fans made the team nervous," Jesus told Benfica TV. "They usually help the team when we are playing badly but, on the contrary, that did not happen today.

"We need their support to continue in first place and reach our big target which is to win the title for a second season in a row."

Gil Vicente finished with 10 men after Diogo Viana was sent off in stoppage time.

Porto beat Vitoria de Setubal 4-0 on Friday, making them the only team to score more than one goal in the top flight this weekend. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)