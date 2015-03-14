LISBON, March 14 Benfica, chasing back-to-back Portuguese league titles for the first time in 30 years, beat Braga 2-0 on Saturday in a scrappy, bad-tempered encounter.

A 60,000-plus crowd witnessed a feisty start with visiting keeper Matheus repeatedly called into action as Benfica tried to make an early breakthrough.

That it did not come until the 21st minute was down mainly to a stout rearguard action from fourth-placed Braga.

The right foot of Jonas eventually did the damage with a well-placed shot zipping past Matheus from outside the box.

A last-ditch goalline clearance by Aderlan Santos then prevented Pizzi from notching a second Benfica goal before the break.

The second half continued in a similar vein with Braga unable to make any meaningful impression in attack.

As the pressure on them grew, Tiago Gomes's red card on 58 minutes for a rash tackle on the lively Eduardo Salvio made Braga's task harder.

Benfica made it 2-0 with 13 minutes to go thanks to a piledriver from left back Eliseu.

"Once again the supporters have shown what it is like to have a proper team on the pitch and one in the stands," said Benfica coach Jorge Jesus after his side went seven points clear at the top with nine matches left. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)