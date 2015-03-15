LISBON, March 15 Champions League quarter-finalists Porto overcame the 12th-minute dismissal of goalkeeper Fabiano to beat Arouca 1-0 on Sunday and reduce the gap on leaders Benfica to four points.

Fabiano was shown the red card for rushing out of his area and committing a professional foul but second-placed Porto took the lead 20 minutes later.

The recalled Ricardo Quaresma provided a pinpoint cross for Vincent Aboubakar to score with his head at the far post.

Cameroonian Aboubakar was also on target when his side knocked Basel out of the Champions League in midweek.

Third from bottom Arouca went close to an equaliser when substitute keeper Helton made a breathtaking save to send Claro's effort over the bar in a nervy second half for Porto.

Benfica, who beat Braga 2-0 on Saturday, have 65 points with nine games to go while Porto are on 61.

Sporting occupy third place on 53 points after winning 1-0 at Maritimo on Sunday thanks to Adrien Silva's 30th-minute penalty. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)