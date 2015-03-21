LISBON, March 21 Portuguese league leaders Benfica suffered a 2-1 defeat at Rio Ave, succumbing to two late goals and surprisingly failing to push home their advantage at the top of the table.

Jorge Jesus's side, four points clear of nearest pursuers Porto, had gone ahead early on from Eduardo Salvio's clinical finish and looked on course to stretch their lead as they led 1-0 at halftime.

They could have wrapped up victory when Salvio missed another fine opportunity and then, early in the second half, Lima headed wide from Ola John's clever centre.

Benfica, though, were left to rue these missed chances when the home side hit back with two goals in the last 15 minutes.

First, on the 75th minute mark, Andreas Samaris diverted Rio Ave substitute Diego Lopes's header around the post with his hand. Ukra brought Rio Ave from the spot.

"From then on our tactical superiority went out of the window," said coach Jorge Jesus afterwards. "We had controlled the game tactically but in that instant it began to turn into a scrap."

As Benfica's defending became more ragged, Luisao was sent off for a rash challenge on Tiago Pinto and, in the final minute, Venezuelan striker Yonathan Del Valle cut inside from the left and finished brilliantly past Julio Cesar.

Still on 65 points, Benfica had to wait to see if Porto could cut the gap to one point at the top of the table later on Saturday against Nacional de Madeira. (Writing by Simon Curtis; Editing by Ian Chadband)