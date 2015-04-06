Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
LISBON, April 6 Ricardo Quaresma scored twice and created two more in a masterclass that kept Porto on Benfica's heels in the Portuguese title race with a 5-0 rout of Estoril on Monday.
Porto put last week's League Cup sem-final defeat by Maritimo firmly behind them thanks to the brilliant skills of Quaresma who set up both first half goals with pinpoint crosses to the far post.
The first was put away by Oliver Torres with a clever reverse header and the second came after Vincent Aboubakar stretched a long leg out to knock the ball inside the far post.
After the break Quaresma scored the third and fifth goals, with Real Madrid-bound Danilo netting in between after great work from Aboubakar.
"It was vital we reacted well to the defeat last week," Danilo said.
With seven games to play, Benfica have 68 points with Porto on 65 and Sporting Lisbon on 57. (Reporting by Simon Curtis; editing by Justin Palmer)
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S