LISBON, April 6 Ricardo Quaresma scored twice and created two more in a masterclass that kept Porto on Benfica's heels in the Portuguese title race with a 5-0 rout of Estoril on Monday.

Porto put last week's League Cup sem-final defeat by Maritimo firmly behind them thanks to the brilliant skills of Quaresma who set up both first half goals with pinpoint crosses to the far post.

The first was put away by Oliver Torres with a clever reverse header and the second came after Vincent Aboubakar stretched a long leg out to knock the ball inside the far post.

After the break Quaresma scored the third and fifth goals, with Real Madrid-bound Danilo netting in between after great work from Aboubakar.

"It was vital we reacted well to the defeat last week," Danilo said.

With seven games to play, Benfica have 68 points with Porto on 65 and Sporting Lisbon on 57. (Reporting by Simon Curtis; editing by Justin Palmer)