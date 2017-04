LISBON May 17 Benfica won the Portuguese league for the second year running on Sunday when they drew 0-0 at Vitoria Guimaraes and rivals Porto were held 1-1 at Belenenses.

The results meant that Benfica stayed three points clear of Porto with one match each to play and cannot be caught because they have the better head-to-head record between the two sides. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Alan Baldwin)