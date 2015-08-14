LISBON Aug 14 Sporting kicked off the Portuguese league season by beating top-flight debutants Tondela 2-1 with a last-minute penalty on Friday.

Adrien Silva converted the spot kick after a foul on Gerson Martins, who had only just come on as a substitute, to give Sporting a winning start as they attempt to win their first title since 2002.

It was also their first league game under coach Jorge Jesus following his stunning move from arch-rivals Benfica in the close season.

Jesus had already led Sporting to a 1-0 win over his old club in the annual Super Cup match last Sunday.

Joao Mario put the visitors ahead after 15 minutes, converting a cross from the right by new signing Bryan Ruiz.

Tondela, founded in 1933 and promoted to the top tier for the first time, equalised when Luiz Alberto forced the ball over the line following a free kick.

"We had the better chances and Tondela rarely threatened apart from one set-piece," said Jesus. "We played for 95 minutes in the opposition's half."

Champions Benfica began their title defence at home to Estoril on Sunday. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)