Dec 5 Leaders Sporting Lisbon won their sixth consecutive Primeira League match with a 1-0 victory away at Maritimo on Saturday, while FC Porto kept the pressure on their title rivals after coming from behind to defeat Pacos de Ferreira.

Adrien Silva scored the only goal of the game as Jorge Jesus's unconvincing Sporting side overtook Porto, who had replaced them as league leaders earlier in the day.

Without suspended top scorer Islam Slimani, the visiting attack lacked a clear focal point, but Sporting were facing a Maritimo side at a low ebb following defeat to Nacional last weekend and elimination in the Portuguese Cup at the hands of lower league side Amarante on Nov. 22.

Sporting were not at their fluid best, but Adrien Silva clinically took his chance in the 53rd minute when he met Joao Mario's cut back inside the box and opened his body to slot the ball into the bottom corner of Romain Salin's net.

Sporting lead the table with 32 points from 12 matches, while Maritimo remain in ninth on 14 points.

Porto kept the pressure on Sporting with a victory over Pacos de Ferreira, with efforts from Mexican internationals Jesus Manuel Corona and Miguel Layun cancelling out Bruno Moreira's opener.

Moreira silenced the home supporters in the eighth minute when he beat Iker Casillas from close range, but Corona levelled in the 29th when he dinked the ball over Marafona after a superb assist from Yacine Brahimi.

Layun beat Marafona from the spot in the 64th minute after Pacos de Ferreira defender Marco Baixinho hit a poor backpass and then hacked down Hector Herrera in order to retrieve the ball.

Porto are second on 30 points and hold a six-point advantage over Benfica, who defeated Academica 3-0 at home on Friday. Pacos de Ferreira drop to seventh on 17 points.

In Saturday's early kick off, a Suk Hyun-jun brace and a first-half effort from Andre Horta gave Vitoria de Setubal a 3-0 victory away at Belenenses.

The three points take Quim Machado's side up to fifth, while the home side are 13th on 13 points.

