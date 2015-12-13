LISBON Dec 13 Sporting Lisbon equalled a club record of seven straight Primeira League wins and extended their advantage at the top with a 3-1 victory at home to Moreirense on Sunday.

Sporting opened a five-point lead over Porto, whose game at Nacional was abandoned due to heavy fog, with Jorge Jesus's side matching the team's 2011 winning run under Domingos Paciencia.

"Sporting are always in good spirits for the next game," Jesus told Sport TV. "We are winning all the games and there is no reason not to be in good spirits."

Gelson opened the scoring in the 29th minute with a close-range finish after a well-worked set piece caught the visitors off guard and Alberto Aquilani doubled the lead in the 37th.

Islam Slimani added a third just before the hour mark with a penalty after being brought down by two defenders before Rafael Martins pulled one back with a spot kick in the 80th minute.

Porto will rue their misfortune after the match at Nacional was called off in the 84th with them leading 2-1 after the referee stopped it three times to see if conditions improved.

The teams will meet again on Monday to play the remainder of the match, with Julen Lopetegui's side ahead thanks to early goals from Ivan Marcano and Yacine Brahimi with a tap-in.

In Saturday's action, third-placed Benfica, who are eight points off the pace, beat Vitoria de Setubal 4-2 away, while Pacos de Ferreira demolished Uniao da Madeira 6-0.

A 90th-minute Fransergio strike gave Maritimo a dramatic 4-3 win at Vitoria de Guimaraes, while on Sunday Braga beat bottom club Tondela thanks to Nikola Stojiljkovic's 78th-minute winner. (Writing by Ed Dove, Editing by Ken Ferris)