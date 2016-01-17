LISBON Jan 17 Porto slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at Vitoria Guimaraes on Sunday, leaving them five points off the pace in the Portuguese league, after an early blunder by former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

Bouba Sare took advantage of Casillas' misfortune in the bizarre fourth-minute incident to hand Porto their first defeat since they fired coach Julen Lopetegui 10 days ago.

An attempted clearance by the Porto defence went only as far as Cafu whose 20-metre volley hit team mate Ricardo Valente on the head in the penalty area and the ball looped towards the top corner.

Casillas had plenty of time to adjust his position and seemed to have the ball covered but instead of tipping it over the bar he tried to catch it, dropped the ball at the feet of Bouba Sare and the Ivorian turned and scored.

The Spanish goalkeeper raised his hand to the Porto fans as a gesture of apology when he returned for the second half.

Porto, who had won their first two games under interim coach Rui Barros, had forward Vincent Aboubakar sent off in the last minute for a second bookable offence.

Porto are third with 40 points from 18 games, five behind leaders Sporting Lisbon who were held 2-2 at home by Tondela on Friday. Title holders Benfica, 2-1 winners at Estoril on Saturday, are second with 43.

Braga defender Willy Boly was booked, scored, conceded a penalty and sent off in a dramatic 10-minute spell during their 3-2 win at Nacional.

The French defender turned the ball in from close range to give Braga a 20th-minute lead, shortly after being booked.

Five minutes later, he felled a Nacional player in the area and was dismissed before Willyan levelled for the hosts with the resulting penalty.

The hosts had Zainadine Junior sent off just before the hour and Braga went on to win with goals by Pedro Santos and Nikola Stojiljkovic, while Salvador Agra replied for the Madeira side. (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Ken Ferris)