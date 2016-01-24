BERNE Jan 24 An unlucky own goal by Maritimo goalkeeper Romain Salin gave Porto a 1-0 win and a winning start to their new coach Jose Peseiro on Sunday.

Porto broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute when Andre Andre's shot hit the underside of the crossbar, bounced down without crossing the line and then ricocheted off Salin and into the net.

Luck was also against Maritimo when Dyego Sousa headed against the crossbar on the counterattack before halftime.

Porto stayed third, five points behind leaders Sporting.

"I'm sure the team can produce more and this win will give us the confidence we need to improve," Peseiro told reporters.

The much-travelled Peseiro, has coached 12 teams in Portugal, Greece, Romania, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Egypt, has replaced Julen Lopetegui who was sacked earlier this month after 18 months in charge.

Sporting (48 points) won 3-1 at Pacos de Ferreira on Saturday when second-placed Benfica (46) beat Arouca by the same score.

Egypt striker Ahmed Hassan scored twice in the first 10 minutes, but did not celebrate against his former club, to set fourth-placed Braga on the way to a 5-1 win over Rio Ave.

The highlight was Rafa Silva's fourth goal for the hosts, when he won the ball just inside the Rio Ave half, sprinted clear of one challenge, squeezed between two defenders and slotted the ball into the net. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Pritha Sarkar)