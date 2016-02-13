LISBON Feb 13 Two goals from Islam Slimani gave Sporting a 4-0 win at Nacional as they regained the lead in an intriguing Primeira Liga title race on Saturday.

Sporting, who won the last of their 18 titles in 2002, moved three points clear of arch-rivals and champions Benfica who were beaten 2-1 at home by Porto in their 'classico' on Friday.

Slimani headed in a corner at the near post after three minutes at Nacional's picturesque hillside stadium on the island of Madeira.

Adrien Silva converted a penalty early in the second half, Joao Mario scored the third from a rebound after Slimani fired against the crossbar and the Algeria forward added the fourth with another spot kick, his 18th league goal of the season.

Sporting now have 55 points from 22 games with Benfica on 52 and third-placed Porto on 49.

"Sometimes you win without deserving to but that wasn't the case here," said Sporting coach Jorge Jesus. "To win by four goals is something else.

"Our rivals now admit there are three candidates for the title and it wasn't like that before. It's a sign that they respect us." (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Tony Jimenez)