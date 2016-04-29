April 29 Defender Jardel moved Benfica closer to a third successive Portuguese league title when he headed the only goal in a 1-0 win over Vitoria Guimaraes on Friday.

Defender Andre Almeida was the other Benfica hero as he cleared a Paolo Hurtado shot off the line midway through the second half, although he was sent off in stoppage time after getting involved in a pushing match with an opponent.

Jardel got behind the Guimaraes defence to head in from Nicolas Gaitan's free kick early in the second half, his third goal of the season, to give Benfica their 10th league win in a row.

The Eagles moved five points clear of Sporting, who visit Porto on Saturday. After that, each side has two games left to play.

Vitoria had coach Sergio Conceicao sent off in the 35th minute for persistent dissent.

"It was a difficult and hard-fought match," said Benfica coach Rui Vitoria, who spent four seasons at Vitoria before joining the Eagles before the start of the season.

"We had to undo the web that they spun and we had some difficulties in the first half." (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Clare Fallon)