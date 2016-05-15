May 15 Benfica pipped rivals Sporting Lisbon to win a record 35th Portuguese championship after thumping Nacional 4-1 at home on the final day of the Primeira League on Sunday.

Benfica headed into the final day two points clear of second-placed Sporting, but needed a win to guarantee the title due to an inferior head-to-head record against their rivals.

Nicolas Gaitan settled the home side's early nerves with a 23rd-minute opener , before Jonas's 39th-minute strike and a second from Gaitan midway through the second half prompted early title celebrations at the Estadio da Luz.

Pizzi added a late fourth for the home side, who won their third consecutive title for the first time since 1977, before Nacional pulled a goal back through Salvador Agra.

Sporting secured a 4-0 victory at fourth-placed Braga thanks to goals from Teofilo Gutierrez, Islam Slimani and a double from Bryan Ruiz, but it was not enough to overhaul their city rivals to the top spot.

Benfica lost three of their opening seven league games but then lost only one of their next 27 matches to wrap up the title with 88 points. (Writing by Ed Dove, editing by Pritha Sarkar)