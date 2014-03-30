March 30 Porto forward Ricardo Quaresma missed a penalty, was booked for diving and ended the match arguing with opponents as the titleholders suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Nacional in the Portuguese league on Sunday.

A furious Quaresma had to be restrained by his team mates and club officials as he went to remonstrate with Nacional players following the final whistle. He was apparently unhappy with some of the Nacional tackling.

The Madeira-based hosts went ahead in the 19th minute when Daniel Candeias, who was raised at Porto and did not celebrate his goal, chested the ball down and fired home from the edge of the area.

Colombia forward Jackson Martinez levelled for Porto at the start of the second half only for Venezuelan Mario Rondon to put the hosts back in front within two minutes after being set up by Candeias.

Porto should have equalised again when they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Quaresma but the forward struck his effort against the post.

Martinez had a goal disallowed for pushing before Quaresma had an appeal for another penalty turned down in stoppage time and this time was booked for diving.

The defeat left Porto in third place with 49 points, 15 adrift of leaders Benfica who won 1-0 at Braga to claim their eighth successive league win.

An early goal from Brazilian forward Lima was enough for the Eagles and not even a late penalty miss by their striker Rodrigo could spoil their day in a game of few chances.

"Braga didn't have a single scoring chance, nor did they create any real danger, but it's also true that we didn't have many chances," said Benfica coach Jorge Jesus.

Benfica stayed seven points clear of Sporting who beat Vitoria Guimaraes 1-0 on Saturday. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Toby Davis)