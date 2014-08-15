LISBON Aug 15 Teenager Ruben Neves scored on his professional debut to set Porto on the way to a 2-0 win over Maritimo in the opening Primeira Liga match of the season on Friday.

The 17-year-old Neves, who was raised at the club, opened the scoring after only 12 minutes when he took advantage of a poor clearance by the Madeira side's defence.

Colombia forward Jackson Martinez added the second in stoppage time to give new Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui a winning start.

Lopetegui also gave six new signings their debuts - Dutch defender Bruno Martins Indi, Spaniards Oliver Torres and Cristian Tello, Algerian Yacine Brahimi and Brazilians Casemiro and Evandro.

"It wasn't a gamble to launch Ruben," Lopetegui told reporters. "He's a young player, but he's part of the group and he was ready. He gave a good performance, like the rest of the team."

Porto, who have won the title in seven of the last 10 seasons, are desperate to make up for the disappointment of finishing third in the league and being knocked out of the cup by arch-rivals Benfica last season.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)