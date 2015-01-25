LISBON Jan 25 Porto's title hopes suffered a blow when they squandered a bucketful of chances and suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at Maritimo in the Portuguese championship on Sunday.

Brazilian midfielder Bruno Gallo scored the only goal for the Madeira team, who were reduced to 10 men late on, when he hooked a spectacular effort into the top corner after the Porto defence failed to properly clear the ball in the 32nd minute.

Apart from that, it was all Porto but they were thwarted by some desperate last-ditch defending and their own poor finishing in the second half.

Maritimo goalkeeper Romain Salin made a superb double save in the 51st minute, blocking a close-range effort from Casemiro and also stopping Bruno Martins Indi's weak effort from the rebound.

In another Porto attack, Cristian Tello hit the post, Ricardo Quaresma's effort from the rebound was saved by Salin and then another Tello effort was turned away for a corner.

Second-placed Porto were denied again when Ruben Ferreira headed Ruben Neves's goalbound effort off the line. Maritimo played the last 13 minutes with 10 men after Raul was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Porto (40 points) stayed six points behind leaders Benfica, who could extend their lead when they visit Pacos de Ferreira on Monday.

"When you miss so many clear chances and concede a goal from the opponents' first chance, it gets complicated," said Porto coach Julen Lopetegui. "We were not efficient.

"We are not throwing in the towel. There is still the whole of the second half of the championship to play."

Third-placed Sporting are one point behind Porto after Joao Mario's second-half goal gave them a 1-0 win over Academica.

Vitoria Setubal gave new coach Bruno Ribeiro a winning start when they came from behind to beat Rio Ave 4-1. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Toby Davis)