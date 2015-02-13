LISBON Feb 13 Yacine Brahimi scored the only goal of the game to give Porto a 1-0 victory over Guimaraes on Friday that closed the gap at the top of the table in the Portuguese league to within a single point of Benfica.

Brahimi's goal came in the 30th minute after Danilo's cross had been brought down by Oliver in the area and with one swift turn later, the Algerian was left with a relatively easy chance to slot home, which moved them to 49 points on the table.

With Porto due to travel to Basel for their Champions League round of 16 game next Wednesday, they will be happy to have got the potentially tricky game out of the way before their European commitments.

They can now wait to see if Benfica (50) and Sporting (43)can maintain the status quo this weekend, with wins over Setubal and Belenenses respectively.

Os Encarnados disposed of Setubal in midweek to reach the Taça de Liga (League Cup) final and must now play them for the second time in four days on Sunday.

Sporting have the seemingly harder task where they must try to defeat a resurgent Belenenses side who are showing good form under coach Lito Vidigal and then need to re-start their Europa League campaign against Wolfsburg next week.

Although Benfica have been temporarily pegged back, of the three leaders they appear to have by far the easiest run of fixtures ahead of them, with the added bonus of no European commitments to distract them.

(simoncurtis.efb@gmail.com)