LISBON Feb 23 Porto won at city rivals Boavista for the first time in over 10 years on Monday, late goals from top scorer Jackson Martínez and Yacine Brahimi securing a 2-0 victory that kept them in sight of leaders Benfica.

The visitors appeared to have problems keeping their feet on the heavy synthetic Bessa surface and it was the introduction of

Algerian international Brahimi just after the hour that livened up their attack.

Porto made the breakthrough on 79 minutes when Christian Tello found some space on the left and centred for Jackson to nip in ahead of Carlos Santos to score, with the defender also appearing to get a final, critical touch as the ball squirmed past home goalkeeper Mika.

Brahimi sealed the points with a superb run and shot in the 88th minute.

Porto are four points behind leaders Benfica who won 3-1 at Moreirense on Friday. (Reporting by Simon Curtis; editing by Justin Palmer)