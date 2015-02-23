Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
LISBON Feb 23 Porto won at city rivals Boavista for the first time in over 10 years on Monday, late goals from top scorer Jackson Martínez and Yacine Brahimi securing a 2-0 victory that kept them in sight of leaders Benfica.
The visitors appeared to have problems keeping their feet on the heavy synthetic Bessa surface and it was the introduction of
Algerian international Brahimi just after the hour that livened up their attack.
Porto made the breakthrough on 79 minutes when Christian Tello found some space on the left and centred for Jackson to nip in ahead of Carlos Santos to score, with the defender also appearing to get a final, critical touch as the ball squirmed past home goalkeeper Mika.
Brahimi sealed the points with a superb run and shot in the 88th minute.
Porto are four points behind leaders Benfica who won 3-1 at Moreirense on Friday. (Reporting by Simon Curtis; editing by Justin Palmer)
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.