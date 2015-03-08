LISBON, March 8 Lima struck twice as Benfica came from behind at halftime to win 3-1 at Arouca and reopen a four point lead in the Portuguese league over their title rivals FC Porto.

After Porto's slick win at Braga on Friday, it was imperative that Benfica followed suit and they were indebted to their 31-year-old Brazilian striker for his crucial second half double.

Arouca, cheered on by a record crowd of just under 7,000, went ahead in the seventh minute with a goal from Iuri Medeiros, who controlled a high ball from the flank, turned Eliseu and finished with aplomb.

Benfica could not respond before the break but hit back impressively with two goals in five minutes at the start of the second half.

The Lisbon giants managed to turn things around with a little help from home goalkeeper, Mauro Goicoechea.

In the 53rd minute, the Uruguyan first hit a clearance straight at Lima, with the ball rolling into the path of Jonas for a simple but coolly executed finish.

Then, Lima himself made it 2-1 with a far post finish after Goicoechea had failed to hold Jonas's shot, following good work down the left from Nico Gaitan.

When Arouca defender Hugo Basto was sent off just after the hour, the home side's fate was effectively sealed, with Lima then wrapping up the win with his second goal, after a marvellous pass from Eliseu had put him through one-on-one with Goicoechea.

With Porto confirming that they will be without top scorer Jackson Martinez for a month through injury and having the distraction of Champions League duties in midweek, Benfica hold all the aces.

They will face next week's crucial clash at home to Braga hoping, at the very least, to maintain their lead as Porto travel to Arouca. (Writing by Simon Curtis; Editing by Ian Chadband)