LISBON, April 11 Portuguese title rivals Benfica and Porto both won convincingly to leave the Lisbon club three points clear at the top of the Primeira Liga on Saturday.

Benfica raced into a three-goal lead in a pulsating first 18 minutes against Academica on the way to a 5-1 victory at the Estádio da Luz while Porto won 3-1 away to Rio Ave.

Centre back Jardel headed Benfica in front from Pizzi's cross and Jonas immediately followed suit from a cross from the left from André Almeida.

Lima made it 3-0 from the penalty spot after the Brazilian had been fouled by Fernando Alexandre.

A fantastic fourth goal in the 53rd minute sealed it for Benfica when Jonas started and finished a passing move featuring Nicolas Gaitan and André Almeida.

Rafael Lopes pulled a goal back but it was hardly enough to dampen the party atmosphere and there was still time for Ljubomir Fjesa, returning to action after a year out injured, to score a fifth goal as the leaders moved to 71 points with six games remaining.

Coach Jorge Jesus was in celebratory mood afterwards.

"The fans and the team were connected today. The supporters played their part outside the pitch. It was beautiful," he said.

Porto's response was convincing as they scored twice before halftime at Rio Ave, thanks to Ricardo Quarema's penalty and a well-placed shot by Real Madrid-bound Danilo.

With the game meandering to a close, Tarantini pulled a goal back to produce a nervy finish for Porto, but Hernani's 83rd minute strike sealed the points. (Editing by Martyn Herman)