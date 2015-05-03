LISBON May 3 Porto kept the Portuguese league title race alive when they won 2-0 at Vitoria Setubal on Sunday to stay three points behind leaders and title holders Benfica.

Yacine Brahimi opened the scoring for the Dragons after a quarter of an hour with a low shot at the far post after the ball had eluded several players in the Vitoria area.

Jackson Martinez, the league's leading scorer, completed the win in the 90th minute.

Hector Herrera picked out the Colombian with a delightful chipped pass over the defence and Martinez took his time before scoring with a shot between the goalkeeper and near post to take his tally to 18.

"We're going to keep on fighting as long as there is a chance," Martinez told reporters.

With three games each to play, Benfica have 78 points and Porto 75. Benfica need only another six points as they have the better head-to-head record against Porto.

The Eagles play bottom club Penafiel and midtable Maritimo at home and have a tricky match at fifth-placed Vitoria Guimaraes.

