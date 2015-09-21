LISBON, Sept 21 Two Portuguese league coaches have resigned following defeats on Sunday with Armando Evangelista leaving Vitoria Guimaraes and Jose Viterbo parting company with Academica Coimbra.

Evangelista quit Guimaraes on Monday after just five league games in charge in which his side managed one win. The poor start came on top of elimination in the Europa League qualifiers at the hands of tiny Austrian club Altach.

"Armando Evangelista understood that conditions are not right for him to remain in charge," said the club in a statement.

"I'm leaving without any hard feelings," said Evangelista, who was promoted from the reserve team at the start of the season and also coached the under-19 team for two years.

Evangelista replaced Rui Vitoria, who is himself under pressure at his new club Benfica after they lost 1-0 at Porto on Sunday.

Viterbo quit Academica, who have lost their first five matches of the season, shortly after a 2-0 home defeat by Boavista on Sunday. He had been in charge for seven months.

