Oct 27 Champions Porto ended Sporting's unbeaten start to the season by registering a 3-1 home victory in their top of the table Portuguese encounter on Sunday.

Leaders Porto now have 22 points from eight games, five in front of second-placed Sporting who are on the same points but possess a superior goal difference to Benfica who triumphed 2-0 at home to Nacional Madeira.

"We'll remember this match for our excellent second-half performance. It was a deserved victory for the best team out there," Porto coach Paulo Fonseca told SportTV.

Sporting went behind early on when Portuguese international Josue converted a penalty following a clumsy challenge from centre back Mauricio.

The visitors levelled on the hour as Porto keeper Helton rushed out of his goal to punch away a free kick but the ball fell to forward William Carvalho who fired in a first-time shot with his left boot.

Porto went back in front when Brazilian full back Danilo blasted a shot in off the crossbar to the delight of the home fans in the 48,000 crowd at the Dragao Stadium.

Helton then denied Sporting with two fine saves from Fredy Montero's close-range header and a long-range shot from Ivan Piris.

Porto then made sure of victory when lively winger Silvestre Varela set up the third, a header by Lucho Gonzalez. (Writing by Daniel Alvarenga in Lisbon, editing by Tony Jimenez)