LISBON, April 7 A second-half goal by winger Hulk gave Porto a
1-0 win at third-placed Braga to keep them top of the Portuguese Premier League
with only four matches to go.
Colombian James Rodriguez set up the burly Brazilian who pounced on the ball
down the right in the 55th minute, outpaced a defender and slotted home a
diagonal shot, silencing the home fans in the 30,000 strong "Quarry" stadium.
Braga, who were just two points behind Porto going into the match, wasted
several good chances with Hugo Viana and striker Lima the main culprits.
The win puts pressure on second-placed Benfica who face a tough trip to
Lisbon neighbours Sporting on Monday. The Eagles have 59 points behind Porto on
63 with Braga now five points off the pace.
"This championship will be discussed until the end but this was an important
step for us," said Porto coach Vitor Pereira.
(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Ken Ferris)