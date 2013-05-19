LISBON May 19Porto clinched their 27th Portuguese league title with a 2-0 away win against Pacos de Ferreira on Sunday to continue their domestic dominance.

Argentine playmaker Lucho Gonzalez fired in from the spot after 23 minutes and Colombia's Jackson Martinez extended the lead in the second half to give Porto a third consecutive title.

Pacos were reduced to ten men when Ricardo was sent off after 22 minutes while Porto full back Danilo was also dismissed in the second half but the home side never really threatened.

Second-placed Benfica beat Moreirense at home but ended the season one point behind the champions. Porto have now won 14 out of the last 20 championships. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; editing by Toby Davis)