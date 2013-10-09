LISBON Oct 9 Portugal are close to securing at least a World Cup playoff place but their untested back four will be under scrutiny against Israel in Friday's Group F qualifier at the Alvalade stadium (1945 GMT).

Coach Paulo Bento must patch up his defence after a string of injuries affected right backs Joao Pereira and Miguel Lopes, as well as centre back Bruno Alves.

Left back Fabio Coentrao is also out suspended as Portgual, a point behind leaders Russia, look set to miss out on automatic qualification unless the Russians slip up against Luxembourg and Azerbaijan in their remaining fixtures.

Third-placed Israel are five points behind Portugal.

"We simply must win. We know Israel's strong points, how much we suffered there and how good their finishers and counter attacks are," striker Hugo Almeida told reporters in the medieval fortress town of Obidos, where Portugal are training.

Israel held Portugal to a 3-3 draw in Tel Aviv in March.

"It's their last chance to try and qualify so they will surely come at us with everything."

Bento will probably opt for Malaga's Antunes on the left, partner Pepe with Zenit St Petersburg's Luis Neto in the centre of defence and hand a debut international cap to either Cedric or Andre Almeida on the right.

"It will be a good duel between us two for the right back position," said 22-year-old Cedric, a Sporting Lisbon defender. "To play for Portugal is a dream of mine since a young boy."

Despite the tussle and the fact their clubs are fierce rivals, Benfica's Almeida said Cedric was a good friend.

"I took the initiative to ask Cedric for a lift (to Obidos training camp)," Andre Almeida said.

"We both came here to work hard and I will be happy for Cedric if he starts. I've known him for a few years now after playing together at Portugal youth teams," the 23-year-old said.

Striker Helder Postiga is also out suspended, leaving it unclear who will deputise - Hugo Almeida or Stade Rennes sharpshooter Nelson Oliveira.

"I don't think we are weaker with these absences. The new picks step in because they have a lot of worth," Almeida said.

"I feel confident and full of energy. The start to the season is going well for me," said the Besiktas striker, one of the top goalscorers at the Turkish Super League this season.

PLAYER ROTATION

The Israelis were mainly undone in their efforts to finish among the top two in the group after drawing both their fixtures with Azerbaijan.

Blighted by injuries and a lack of match fitness to a number of players, coach Eli Guttman has used over 50 players during the campaign.

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Barak Yitzhaki has been recalled after a long absence from the national squad, and striker Eden Ben Basat of Toulouse, who missed the last two national team fixtures through injury, also makes a return.

Veteran goalkeeper Dudu Aouate has been retained despite getting little time between the posts recently for Spanish side Mallorca.

There is still no place for veteran midfielder Yossi Benayoun, who has been without a club since the start of the season and he has hardly featured in Guttman's plans. (Additional reporting by Ori Lewis in Jerusalem; editing by Justin Palmer)