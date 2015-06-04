LISBON, June 4 Benfica coach Jorge Jesus, who secured the second Portuguese league title in a row for the Lisbon side last month, is poised to move to crosstown rivals Sporting after a salary dispute, local media said.

Benfica had been trying to cut Jesus' wage, which was the highest for any coach in Portugal, Expresso newspaper said on its website. The report also said Jesus' move to Sporting was backed by the club's Angolan shareholder Alvaro Sobrinho.

Jesus has managed Benfica since 2009, but also has a personal connection with Sporting where his father, Virgolino, played in the 1940s.

Sporting have to sack their coach Marco Silva before the move can be announced, local media said. The announcements have to be made via the securities market regulator CMVM since both clubs are listed companies.

Sporting on Sunday won the Portuguese Cup -- their first trophy in seven years -- in a dramatic fightback against Braga.