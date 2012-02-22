LISBON Feb 22 Portuguese police arrested 10 travelling Legia Warsaw supporters for attacking a shopkeeper and ransacking his gift shop in downtown Lisbon ahead of the Polish club's Europa League match against Sporting, the police said on Wednesday.

"At around six o'clock on Tuesday a group of Legia Warsaw fans raided a gift shop in rua do Arsenal in Lisbon and attacked a shopkeeper," the police said in a statement.

"Ten suspects were arrested. They are Legia Warzawa fans between the ages of 21 and 38 and will be facing trial."

Sporting will host Legia in the second leg of their Europa League last 32 tie in Alvalade Stadium on Thursday. (Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Pritha Sarkar)