LISBON May 4 Portuguese Premier League club Leiria will quit the championship after mass resignations caused by delayed salaries left the club with only eight players to field in a match last weekend, Leiria said on Friday,

"This situation made Leiria's relegation irreversible and it will force the club to withdraw from the Premier League, with all its subsequent consequences," Leiria wrote in a statement.

Bottom-of-the-table Leiria lost 4-0 to Feirense last weekend, with the club's president hailing the bravery of the eight players who took to the field.

The Portuguese League was not immediately available to confirm if it had received a formal request from Leiria to abandon the league.

Although Porto have already claimed the title this season, Leiria's exit could trigger shifts in the standings and affect the battle for European spots as one of the possible implications of a forfeit is that all of the club's results are revoked.

Under that scenario, third-placed Braga, who lost one of their matches against Leiria, would move three points further ahead of fourth-placed Sporting ,who beat Leiria twice, and cut the gap to second-placed Benfica to one point.

Leiria are scheduled to play Benfica on Saturday.

Last weekend, Portugal's professional players' union said that 16 Leiria players had submitted resignation letters after several months without pay.

The club acknowledged only 13 requests on Friday and said they would demand compensation from the players. They said they could resolve the salary issue but the players would not accept a deal.

"The unjustified absence from practices and from the match against Feirense was a violation of the players' duties as professionals," the club said, adding that this had seriously damaged the club's reputation and finances.

"We have the right to demand compensation for all the damage resulting from this situation". (Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Clare Fallon)