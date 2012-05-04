LISBON May 4 Portuguese Premier League club
Leiria will quit the championship after mass resignations caused
by delayed salaries left the club with only eight players to
field in a match last weekend, Leiria said on Friday,
"This situation made Leiria's relegation irreversible and it
will force the club to withdraw from the Premier League, with
all its subsequent consequences," Leiria wrote in a statement.
Bottom-of-the-table Leiria lost 4-0 to Feirense last
weekend, with the club's president hailing the bravery of the
eight players who took to the field.
The Portuguese League was not immediately available to
confirm if it had received a formal request from Leiria to
abandon the league.
Although Porto have already claimed the title this season,
Leiria's exit could trigger shifts in the standings and affect
the battle for European spots as one of the possible
implications of a forfeit is that all of the club's results are
revoked.
Under that scenario, third-placed Braga, who lost one of
their matches against Leiria, would move three points further
ahead of fourth-placed Sporting ,who beat Leiria twice, and cut
the gap to second-placed Benfica to one point.
Leiria are scheduled to play Benfica on Saturday.
Last weekend, Portugal's professional players' union said
that 16 Leiria players had submitted resignation letters after
several months without pay.
The club acknowledged only 13 requests on Friday and said
they would demand compensation from the players. They said they
could resolve the salary issue but the players would not accept
a deal.
"The unjustified absence from practices and from the match
against Feirense was a violation of the players' duties as
professionals," the club said, adding that this had seriously
damaged the club's reputation and finances.
"We have the right to demand compensation for all the damage
resulting from this situation".
(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Clare Fallon)