LISBON, April 29 Portuguese Premier League club Uniao Leiria took to the pitch with only eight players for their match against Feirense on Sunday after 16 squad members submitted collective resignation letters over delays in salary payments.

Portugal's professional football players' union said on Saturday that the resignations meant the match would not take place but Leiria managed to scrape together a team.

Eight stern-faced Leiria players lined up in formation for the pre-match photograph and they then resisted bravely on the pitch until just before the halftime whistle when they conceded the first goal. Feirense went on to win the match 4-0.

The bottom-of-the-table club, who relied on players from the youth team and on loan from Benfica, avoided being punished with automatic relegation and a fine had they failed to field a team for the match.

Leiria President Joao Bartolomeu has said he could not understand the players' behaviour since he had found a solution to the payment problem and that his club should quit professional football because of the incident.

The club said before the match they had not yet received the players' resignation letters and therefore had not approved their absence from the match.

"This is motive to carry out disciplinary and judicial procedures against the players for damages to the club," Leiria said.

Leiria's troubles may still influence the title race since they are scheduled to play second-placed Benfica next weekend. Leaders Porto have a seven-point advantage over Benfica with two matches left and will clinch the title if the Lisbon club, who have a game in hand, fail to beat Rio Ave later on Sunday.

The Portuguese Professional Football League (LPFP) is studying new financial protection mechanisms to avoid a repeat of the situation and said that the ongoing sovereign debt crisis has impacted severely on professional football. (Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Ed Osmond)