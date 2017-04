LISBON Jan 19 Former European champions Porto named Jose Peseiro as their new coach on Tuesday, replacing Julen Lopetegui who was sacked 10 days ago.

Peseiro, previously in charge of Egyptian club Al Ahly, became the ninth man to coach the side in the last 12 seasons. Porto said in a statement that he had signed an 18-month contract.

The 55-year-old has coached in Greece, Romania, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Egypt and spent one year as assistant coach at Real Madrid in 2003-04.

Porto are third in the Portuguese league, behind old rivals Sporting and Benfica, and were knocked out of this season's Champions League in the group stage. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Justin Palmer)