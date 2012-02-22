Feb 22 Manchester City's complaints that
striker Mario Balotelli suffered racist abuse during their
Europa League match in Portugal last week were probably the
product of a misunderstanding, Porto coach Vitor Pereira said.
"I did not notice anything, it was probably a
misunderstanding which will be clarified by the due authorities.
We don't usually have racism-related problems in Portuguese
stadiums," Pereira said at a news conference in Manchester on
Tuesday ahead of the second leg.
European soccer's governing body UEFA announced a
disciplinary hearing on Tuesday to investigate "improper
conduct" by Porto supporters.
"I did not hear any comment which should force the club to
apologise. What I often hear are the fans chanting for Hulk,
which he, himself, can confirm," the coach added.
Burly Brazilian forward Hulk, the driving force of Porto's
recent success, backed up his coach's remarks.
"I did not hear anything; when you are on the pitch you are
only focused on the match. In every match we play at home I hear
my name and that can cause some misunderstandings, but the fans
are rooting for me," Hulk said.
City host Porto in the second leg of the Europa League
round-of-32 match later on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga in Lisbon; Editing by Clare
Fallon)